Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNAX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

