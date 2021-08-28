Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

