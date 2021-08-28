Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,572 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

