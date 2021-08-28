Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

Several research firms recently commented on SMU.UN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.58 and a 52 week high of C$21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.