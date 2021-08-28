Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

