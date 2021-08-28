SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

