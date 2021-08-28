Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

SGC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. 21,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,158. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $373.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

