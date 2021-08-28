Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) vs. eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Critical Review

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A eXp World 2.34% 45.37% 22.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 1 2 0 2.67

eXp World has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A eXp World $1.80 billion 3.67 $31.13 million $0.21 214.90

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eXp World beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.