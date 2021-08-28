Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

SZKMY opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

