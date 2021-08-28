Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,785.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SWSDF stock opened at $528.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.90. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $533.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.