Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $331.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.62. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

