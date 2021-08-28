Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

