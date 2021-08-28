Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel David E. Howard Sells 17,061 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

