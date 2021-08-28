Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 616,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TEDU stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

