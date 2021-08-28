Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the July 29th total of 616,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TEDU stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
