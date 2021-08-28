Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $524.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

