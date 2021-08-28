T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289. T&D has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

