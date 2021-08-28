Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $86,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 79,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,130,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 51,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

