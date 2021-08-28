Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,012 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $73,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.80 on Friday, reaching $558.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

