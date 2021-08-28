Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

