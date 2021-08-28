Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

TNYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TNYA stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.