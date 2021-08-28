Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

