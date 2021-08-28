Teresa A. Borden Sells 62,471 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

