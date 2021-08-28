Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.24.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni
