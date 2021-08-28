Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

