Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

