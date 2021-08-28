Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 515 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IDACORP by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 201,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

