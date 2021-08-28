Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 576,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 653,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Enbridge by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

