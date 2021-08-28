Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in 3M by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 327,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,036,000 after acquiring an additional 156,288 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

