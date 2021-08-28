Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 2,294 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,019. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09.

