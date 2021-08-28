The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.98. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

