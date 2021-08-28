The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.69 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.67. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$79.39 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The company has a market cap of C$96.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

