The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.19.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.