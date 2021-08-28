The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

