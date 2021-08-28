The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 16.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

BA stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $221.75. 7,684,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

