The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. The Brink’s makes up about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $95,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 47.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

