The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.78. 18,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

