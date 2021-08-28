The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. Equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

