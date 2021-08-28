The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.00.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

