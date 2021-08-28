The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $750.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,048.81.

SAM opened at $585.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.61. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $562.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

