The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $81,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 459,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,982,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

