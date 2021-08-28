The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

