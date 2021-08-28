The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The J. M. Smucker traded as low as $121.75 and last traded at $122.40. 1,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 994,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

