The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.25-8.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

