The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 526,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
