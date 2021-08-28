The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 526,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

