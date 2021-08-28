The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.12.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 300,664 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

