The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in The Southern by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.