The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TD. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.09.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

