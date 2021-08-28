The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $21.65 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

