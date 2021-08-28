The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 3.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 9.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 149,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 49.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

