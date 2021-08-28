Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.