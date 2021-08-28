Throne Market Cap Tops $617,577.25 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $617,577.25 and $16,650.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

